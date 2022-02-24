HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Announces Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 390,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,844. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after acquiring an additional 369,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,361,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 229,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

