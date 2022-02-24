Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.090-$5.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

ZTS stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,641 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

