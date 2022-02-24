Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 73.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $753,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $247.79 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.60 and its 200 day moving average is $250.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

