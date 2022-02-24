TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $85.22. 11,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

