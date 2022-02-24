Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TAP traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 181,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $4,598,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

