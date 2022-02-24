Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $335.00 at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.09.

TFX traded up $13.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

