Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. 296,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,795. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

