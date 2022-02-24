$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $1.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 338.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $74.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.79 million to $81.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.18 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $112.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.50. 31,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

