Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$12.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

IVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.24. The company had a trading volume of 896,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$12.39. The stock has a market cap of C$13.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

