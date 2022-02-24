Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.20. 573,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,469. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

