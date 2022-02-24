Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Hits $4.49

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00011637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00271698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

