Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $29.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.25. 24,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,073. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.81. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Insulet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Insulet by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

