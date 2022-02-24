Binemon Hits Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $11.15 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

