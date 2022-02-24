ZooKeeper (ZOO) One Day Volume Tops $363,484.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $363,484.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 111,184,455 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

