Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.23. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 76,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

INDB traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. 6,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

