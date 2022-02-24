Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 93,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $919.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

