Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 204.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $421.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

