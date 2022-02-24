TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

NASDAQ TA traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,882. The company has a market capitalization of $600.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.