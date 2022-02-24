Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $134.22. 301,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,143,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. The company has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

