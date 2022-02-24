Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

