VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Up to $34.74

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $36.18. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 722,964 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.