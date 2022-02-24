West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 280,826 shares.The stock last traded at $90.05 and had previously closed at $91.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.