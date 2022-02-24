Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down to $26.89

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $23.36. Plantronics shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

