VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,059,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 10,247,131 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $19.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after buying an additional 2,754,594 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,040,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 701,292 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,950,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,160,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

