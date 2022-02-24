Raymond James Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGIFF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

