Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:NXFNF remained flat at $$15.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.