TD Securities Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$58.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 25,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,386. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 447,480 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.