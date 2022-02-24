Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.00.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

