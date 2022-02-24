Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.25 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,039 shares of company stock worth $9,276,044 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

