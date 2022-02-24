Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Announces Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of HSC traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 69,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $864.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.