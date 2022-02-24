Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Announces Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of HSC traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 69,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $864.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
