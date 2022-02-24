Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 58471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ozon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ozon by 59.9% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after buying an additional 1,104,962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ozon by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,397,000 after buying an additional 822,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ozon by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after buying an additional 800,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,113 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

