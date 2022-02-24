HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $410.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.80.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS HMSVF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

