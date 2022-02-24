$413.51 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report sales of $413.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.46 million to $450.82 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.