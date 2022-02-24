$413.51 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report sales of $413.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.46 million to $450.82 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

