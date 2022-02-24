Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.12 billion-$32.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

BRDCY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,020. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.