Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Getty Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,398. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
