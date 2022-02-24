Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.30

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 3934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $369,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after buying an additional 1,001,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5,094.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Nimble Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

