Brokerages Set Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT at $17.86

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.86.
LVLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
