Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.25. 59,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

