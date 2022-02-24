Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 255,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

AMGN stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,677. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

