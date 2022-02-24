Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Up to $22.83

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $23.97. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 464,188 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

