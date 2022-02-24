Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,372. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

