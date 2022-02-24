The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.570-$1.990 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.57-$1.99 EPS.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 30,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

