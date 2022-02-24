Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,362. The company has a market cap of $684.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
