Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of ETR traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $107.39. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 675,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Entergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

