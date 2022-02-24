Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $102,618.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.85 or 0.06928470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

