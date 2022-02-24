Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TUWOY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,650. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.