Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $459.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $326.04 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

