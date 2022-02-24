Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
BHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 287,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,795. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
