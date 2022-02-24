Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 287,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,795. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

