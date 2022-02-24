NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.29.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NCR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

