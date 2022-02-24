BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $3.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

NYSE BXC traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.91. 6,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,267. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $795.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlueLinx by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BlueLinx by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlueLinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.