BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $3.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.
NYSE BXC traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.91. 6,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,267. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $795.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlueLinx by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BlueLinx by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlueLinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
